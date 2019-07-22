President Trump stepped up his feud Monday with four liberal Democratic lawmakers, calling them “a very Racist group of troublemakers.”

“The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart,” the president tweeted. “They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!”

He issued the tweet en route to pay his respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice John Paul Stevens.

Mr. Trump has been locked in an escalating battle with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. After he told them a week ago to “go back” to their countries of origin, Democrats have accused Mr. Trump of racism.

All four lawmakers are U.S. citizens; Somalia native Ms. Omar is the only one who was born in another country.

They were the only House votes against a humanitarian aid package for illegal immigrants at the border this summer.

