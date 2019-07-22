The Trump reelection campaign has raised more than $200,000 by selling about 140,000 plastic straws in just four days, campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Monday.

“More than half of all Straw purchasers were BRAND NEW small dollar donors,” Mr. Parscale tweeted. “Amazing!”

He began promoting the plastic straws on Thursday.

“Now you can finally be free from liberal paper straws,” he said. “I’m so over paper straws, and I’m sure you are too. Much like most liberal ideas, paper straws don’t work and they fall apart instantly. That’s why we just launched our latest product – Official Trump Straws. Now you can finally be free from liberal paper straws that fall apart within minutes and ruin your drink.”

The campaign’s web site declared, “Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today.”

The red reusable straws, bearing the president’s name, come in a pack of 10 for $15.

Multiple cities have banned plastic straws in an effort, they say, to cut down on pollution.

The president commented about plastic straws last week, saying, “I do think we have bigger problems.”

