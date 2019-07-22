President Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects Monday to the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens at the high court.

The president and first lady stood before the flag-draped casket in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court and bowed their heads for several moments. The president was in a navy suit; Mrs. Trump wore a black dress.

They then strolled hand-in-hand to view a portrait of the late justice, who died last week at age 99.

Stevens, who retired in 2010, was the third longest-serving justice in U.S. history.

