TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson woman convicted of fatally starving her 3-year-old son and then putting his body in a toy chest has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Pima County prosecutors say 44-year-old Raquel Marcella Barreras also was sentenced Monday to 24 additional years in prison for child abuse charges.

A jury found Barreras guilty of first-degree felony murder and one count of child abuse earlier this year.

She pleaded guilty to four other charges in the case, including abandoning or concealing a dead body plus three counts of child abuse.

Authorities say Roman Barreras is believed to have died sometime between the spring of 2013 and January 2014.

The child’s remains were found after his family was evicted from a Tucson rental unit.

