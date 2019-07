LONDON (AP) - A Conservative Party legislator in Britain has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Monday that Charlie Elphicke was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the first charge stems from an alleged attack in 2007 and the other two charges relate to two alleged attacks in 2016.

The 48-year-old legislator is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 6.

Prosecutors say the decision to charge Elphicke was made after a review of evidence provided by London’s Metropolitan Police.

