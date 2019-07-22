A funeral and memorial for Wesley Pruden, veteran editor and columnist for The Washington Times, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5500 River Road, Bethesda.

Mr. Pruden, 83, died July 17 at his home in Washington, D.C. For 35 years, he wrote the regular “Pruden on Politics” column, winning the H.L. Mencken Prize in 1991.

He assumed the title of editor-in-chief emeritus after stepping down as editor-in-chief in 2008. During his tenure at the Times, which began four months after the newspaper’s founding in 1982, he also served as managing editor, assistant managing editor, and chief political correspondent.

Born Dec. 18, 1935, Mr. Pruden attended school in Little Rock, Arkansas, and began his journalism career as a copy boy and sportswriter at the Arkansas Gazette.

He covered national politics and the civil-rights movement for the old National Observer, a national weekly newspaper published by Dow Jones & Co., before he was assigned to cover the Vietnam War in 1965. He spent the next decade as a foreign correspondent based in Saigon, Hong Kong, Beirut and London.

Mr. Pruden is survived by his longtime companion Corinna Metcalf; her son Alex Metcalf and his two children; his sister Joan Pruden Guthridge of Little Rock, and four nephews.

