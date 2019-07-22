President Trump has “zero concerns” about former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Conway said the president isn’t worried about Mr. Mueller’s highly anticipated appearance on Wednesday.

But she called it an “insult to taxpayers and insult to Americans’ intelligence” for Mr. Mueller to go to Congress and read from his report, which found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election. Mr. Mueller said he could not make a determination whether the president tried to obstruct his investigation.

The president might not be concerned but he’s paying attention to Mr. Mueller like much of Washington. Mr. Trump tweeted Monday that the “highly conflicted” former special counsel “should not be given another bite at the apple.”

“In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt,” the president said.

Mr. Trump will travel to West Virginia on Wednesday for a campaign fundraiser, but isn’t scheduled to hold a rally.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.