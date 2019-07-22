NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman is facing charges after police say she fired a BB gun toward children.

The Caledonian Record reports that 28-year-old Christina Rollins, of Newport, is charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty to a child.

State police say they received a call Friday night that Rollins was shooting a gun at the children in Charleston. When police arrived they found her yelling in the driveway. She was taken into custody.

Police say they determined that Rollins had been in an altercation with two people when she produced a gun. Police say to prove that it was a BB gun, Rollins fired it toward the road and in the direction of the children standing by the residence.

It was not immediately known if Rollins had a lawyer.

