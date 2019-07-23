MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have arrested two people and are seeking a third in connection with a violent assault on three teenage boys at a Southern California skate park.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says Moreno Valley deputies learned Sunday about a video circulating on social media that showed the victims being attacked without provocation while many onlookers stood by without intervening.

Investigators reviewed Moreno Valley’s city-wide camera system and found that it recorded the Saturday night attack in its entirety, showing that it was premeditated.

The Sheriff’s Department says two 17-year-old boys and a 35-year-old man were identified as suspects, and two were later taken into custody.

The department says the 14- and 15-year-old victims of the attack have also been identified but their names are being withheld.

