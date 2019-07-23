The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee has asked former special counsel Robert Mueller to ignore Justice Department efforts to limit his testimony.

NBC News reported Tuesday evening, 12 hours before the hearing was to start, that Rep. Adam Schiff of California had sent a letter to Mr. Mueller asking him to reject those limits.

JUST IN: On eve on Mueller testimony, House Intel Chairman Schiff sends letter to Mueller asking him to reject Justice Dept. limitations on his testimony. https://t.co/Bz0A8pmmAo - @AlexNBCNews pic.twitter.com/IsVodWvmSp — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2019

On Monday, Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer had sent a note to Mr. Mueller telling him not to stray beyond the four corners of his already-released report in his testimony.

Any decisions Mr. Mueller made, or information he uncovered, that he didn’t include in his report will be out of bounds for the hearing, he wrote.

Mr. Schiff’s letter, a copy of which was posted to Twitter by NBC News, asks Mr. Mueller to reject that advice.

“The Committee likewise expects that the untenable position the Department has staked out with regard to executive privilege will have no impact on your testimony,” he wrote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.