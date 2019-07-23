FAIR OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Police in Northern California say they are investigating the killing of a college football player from Alaska who was fatally shot during a teammate’s farewell party.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Chancelor Fields-Colbert, of Fairbanks, was shot Sunday at a party in Fair Oaks, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of San Francisco. The office says he was taken to a hospital where he died.

Chancelor Fields-Colbert was a football player at Sierra College.

Friend Jovan Bowie says Fields-Colbert was shot after some kind of altercation at a going away party for another teammate.

Coach Benjamin Noonan tells KCRA-TV the team is mourning the loss of their teammate and that a memorial was held on campus in Fields-Colbert’s honor.

Counselors were available on campus for students, faculty and staff.

