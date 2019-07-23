WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - An attorney argues that a boy who was 14 when he shot and killed his drunken mom at a mansion near Wichita was legally defending himself and his then 12-year-old brother.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the defense is seeking the dismissal of a voluntary manslaughter change in the June 2018 shooting death of 41-year-old Lisa Trimmell. Her sons were the only people present at the time of the shooting, which occurred about a month after her husband filed for divorce.

Attorney Dan Monnat says the older boy “acted bravely and legally in defending himself and his younger brother … from her attack.”

The autopsy found Trimmell had “acute and chronic alcoholism” and scarring of the liver. Her blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit for driving.

