The first iteration of deportation sweeps against illegal immigrant families netted just 35 migrants — and only 18 of them were actual targets, ICE announced portraying a slow start to an operation that had sparked a massive backlash from immigrant-rights activists.

The 18 targets were out of a universe of more than 2,000 illegal immigrants who’ve been ordered removed by judges, and who were defying those orders. The other 17 people nabbed were “collateral” arrests, meaning they happened to be present at the time Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were looking for targets.

“This is just the beginning of the operation,” acting ICE Director Matthew Albence said.

He said the warnings from immigrant-rights advocates and even sitting members of Congress telling illegal immigrants how to avoid ICE officers likely did help some migrants escape detection, but he vowed to have his officers continue to work the cases.

“We’re patient,” he said.

The targets for the operation were all members of families who have been part of the migrant surge into the U.S. in recent months. They had their cases sped up to try to get a final determination on whether they deserved asylum or some other protection — but in 85 percent of the 2,100 cases, they didn’t show for their hearings and were ordered removed in absentia.

Activists had been apoplectic over the threat of deportations, and television networks devoted an exceptional amount of time to covering the looming warning of “raids” on illegal immigrants.

Mr. Albence, briefing reporters by phone on Tuesday, bristled at that description, saying the operation was a “targeted enforcement action.”

“Calling these raids does a disservice to everybody involved in this process,” he said. “A raid brings up all sorts of emotions, conjured images of indiscriminate enforcement action.”

In this case, he said, the people involved came to the border as part of the migrant surge, and were processed and quickly released into communities. Most of them didn’t show up for their initial immigration court hearing, and were ordered deported in absentia.

ICE then reached out to them at the addresses they’re reported to the government, trying to schedule an orderly removal. Only 3% took advantage of that, Mr. Albence said.

He said one reason for the low initial numbers is that the family migrants are tougher to track down, because the government only has information from the migrants themselves.

But he also said some migrants escaped arrest because ICE officers feared they were being “surveilled.”

“For officer safety reasons we discontinued the enforcement operation,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.