President Trump said Tuesday that he will win Minnesota in the 2020 election because of America’s hatred of Rep. Ilhan Omar, who have both been engaged in a feud for more than a week.

“In 2016 I almost won Minnesota. In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State! “We are going to be a nightmare to the President,” she say. No, AOC Plus 3 are a Nightmare for America,” the president tweeted.

Mr. Trump has attacked Ms. Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen of color this week, starting with tweets over the weekend telling them to go back to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Ms. Omar, who was born in Somalia but has been a naturalized citizen for more than 20 years, said she’s not going to let Mr. Trump statements go unchecked.

“It’s not that I’m going to allow it to distract me, but I’m interested in unmasking it and taking it to task. Because if we don’t fully confront it and push people, we’re going to be stuck here for another generation or two,” she said.

Mr. Trump lost Minnesota in the 2016 presidential election, and the state hasn’t gone Republican since going to President Richard M. Nixon in 1972.

