President Trump told young conservatives Tuesday that he’s fighting to prevent “The Squad” of liberal House Democrats from turning the U.S. into a “socialist nightmare.”

“We believe in the American dream, and not a socialist nightmare that these people are trying to put on our shoulders,” the president said at Turning Point USA’s annual teen student action summit in Washington.

He told the cheering students, “This is the best time in the history of our country for young people like you to join the workforce. America is thriving.”

Mr. Trump again took aim at Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and two other freshman Democrats. He said of Ms. Tlaib, “There’s no way she stands for the values of the people of Michigan.”

“She’s screaming like a total lunatic. … This is not a sane person,” Mr. Trump said. “This is what we’re up against. The Democrats are forced, I guess, to embrace her.”

He said of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and her group, “I call it ‘AOC plus three.’ At some point, I’ll tell you, I got more on AOC.”

Referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, the president said, “You know why I’m going to win the state? Because of her.”

Mr. Trump said of the Democratic Party, “They’re getting dragged into a radical left position with these people who, I honestly believe, they hate our country. I think it’s why we’re going to have a tremendous victory in 2020.”

The president also slammed a news report this week that asserted he hasn’t built a single mile of new fencing along the southern border.

“We’re building a lot of wall,” Mr. Trump said “We’re trying to renovate as much as we can. We rip it up. We put in deep foundations … 30-foot bollards, they’re loaded with concrete. They come out with ‘Donald Trump has built no wall.’ What a lie that is. They gave me no credit. It’s all brand new wall.”

The president also said of incoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was elected by his party on Tuesday, “He’ll get it done. Boris is good.”

