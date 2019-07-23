By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 23, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former first-grade teacher at an Omaha elementary school has been given 50 to 100 years in prison for sexually assaulting students.

Douglas County District Court records show that 31-year-old Gregory Sedlacek was sentenced Tuesday. He’d pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors dropped other counts in return.

His attorney, Marc Delman, said he and his client haven’t yet discussed an appeal.

Police arrested Sedlacek Dec. 3 on charges involving a 7-year-old girl. He then was charged with more counts after other incidents at Fontenelle Elementary School came to light.

The former school principal, Eric Nelson, is awaiting trial on a charge that he failed to immediately report Sedlacek’s behavior to police or state officials.

