PITTSBURGH (AP) - The funeral service is scheduled Tuesday for an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer shot to death in a street confrontation more than a week ago.
Thirty-five-year-old Officer Calvin Hall died Wednesday, three days after he was shot three times in the back during a street dispute in the Homewood neighborhood as a party was going on.
Police announced a criminal homicide charge against 30-year-old Christian Bey on Monday afternoon as a viewing for the slain officer was being held. Officials said the indictment is sealed so further details weren’t being released.
Officials have said the off-duty officer may have been “acting under the color of law” at the time of his death.
It was unclear whether Bey had an attorney. A number listed for him was out of service Monday.
