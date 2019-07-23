ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota Republican state legislator and a conservative group are seeking ethics investigations of Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar for a range of alleged offenses.

Steve Drazkowski and Judicial Watch say Omar may have committed immigration fraud by marrying someone they say is her brother, an allegation Omar previously denied and called “disgusting lies.” Omar came to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia.

Drazkowski asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate; Judicial Watch’s request went to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

A spokesman for Omar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Omar’s accusers have cited social media posts, unidentified sources in the Somali-American community and address records.

Previous complaints from Drazkowski led to a finding that Omar violated state rules on use of campaign funds when she was a state lawmaker.

