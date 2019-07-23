White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump’s Twitter gaffe went viral Tuesday as she congratulated Boris Johnson for being selected as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

“Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston,” Ms. Ivanka Trump tweeted, writing “Kingston” instead of “Kingdom”

The tweet has since been reposted with the correct spelling, but not before it was screenshotted and passed around the Internet.

A Brexit hardliner, Mr. Johnson won the race Tuesday to lead Britain’s governing Conservative Party, and will become the country’s next prime minister, defeating his rival Jeremy Hunt overwhelmingly in a vote of Conservative Party members.

He will be installed as prime minister in a formal handover from Theresa May on Wednesday.

Wire services contributed to this report.

