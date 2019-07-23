Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore is selling a limited run of “PETA Tears” lager to celebrate last year’s “go vegan” billboards targeting the crab industry.

PETA made national headlines in 2018 with giant crab billboards reading “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the individual. Go vegan,” but the nearby activism wasn’t appreciated by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

The restaurant, which responded at the time with “SteaMEd crabs. Here to stay. Get famous” billboards of its own, is back for an encore.

“One year ago, PETA launched an unprovoked attack on the crab industry here in Maryland,” the restaurant recently wrote on its Facebook page. “Fresh off the perceived success of their asinine tussle with Barnum’s Animal Crackers, the millionaires expected an easy victory in The Old Line State. Boy, were they wrong!”

“To celebrate the one year anniversary of this historic moment, we’ve crafted a refreshing new locally brewed lager — PETA Tears,” the statement continued. “This golden masterpiece (4.9% ABV) is a limited-time release, and is perfectly paired with steamed crabs — and all other seafood! Turns out that their tears are in fact quite delicious!”

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood will launch the product on Wednesday with a portion of benefits going to “Show Your Soft Side,” an organization that encourages compassion toward animals.







