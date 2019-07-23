Sen. Kamala Harris is teaming up with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to introduce legislation on Tuesday that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and expunge past cannabis-related convictions.



Ms. Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender who had previously been slow to back full-blown legalization of marijuana, now says that “times have changed.”



“We need to start regulating marijuana, and expunge marijuana convictions from the records of millions of Americans so they can get on with their lives,” the California Democrat said.



The legislation would also set up an excise tax on cannabis products, and seeks to prevent the denial of public benefits based on individuals’ past marijuana use.



Other Democratic presidential contenders have expressed varying degrees of support for the legalization or decriminalization of marijuana.





A judiciary subcommittee held a hearing earlier this month on marijuana policy.

