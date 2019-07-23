Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a presidential candidate, said Monday she has no regrets in pushing for former Sen. Al Franken’s resignation after he was accused of sexual assault, despite a recent New Yorker article making a case that he got “railroaded.”

The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer examined the allegations brought by Leeann Tweeden against Mr. Franken, Minnesota Democrat, and said he got “railroaded” out of the Senate, a move that several Democratic senators admitted regretting.

Ms. Gillibrand, New York Democrat, who was one of the most vocal in calling for Mr. Franken’s ousting, said during a Mic interview she still doesn’t regret her efforts.

Ms. Gillibrand said Ms. Mayer only examined one allegation when there were eight in total.

“I do not have any regrets” about pushing for his resignation, the senator said.

“He had 8 credible allegations against him. I could have told those 7 Senators that there is no prize for someone who tries to hold accountable a man who is good at his day job,” she said.

“My decision was whether or not to remain silent. I am a mother of boys. As a Senator who has led, passed, and changed how we deal with sexual harassment in Congress, I stand by those 8 women,” Ms. Gillibrand said.

“Blaming a woman for the actions of a man. … I don’t know. I don’t believe in it and I don’t think it’s right,” she said, adding that it was “outrageous” and “absurd.”

