BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of an 18-year-old woman and the attempted murder of another woman more than two decades ago.

Zachary David O’Neill pleaded guilty Tuesday to deliberate homicide in the killing of Miranda Fenner at a Laurel video store in November 1998. Fenner’s throat was slashed and she was repeatedly stabbed.

Her slaying garnered national attention but had long frustrated local law enforcement.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says investigators stuck with Fenner’s case despite years with no progress.

Linder says others had falsely claimed responsibility. But only O’Neill, 39, offered details that corroborated his involvement.

O’Neill also pleaded guilty to the rape and attempted murder of a newspaper carrier in September 1998. A plea agreement calls for O’Neill to be sentenced to life in prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.