Former Army Secretary Mark T. Esper has been confirmed by the Senate to be the next secretary of defense, ending a long string of uncertainty about the top job at the Pentagon.

Mr. Esper will take over a Pentagon that has nearly 20 vacant top positions, is navigating a spike in military tensions with Iran, and saw the recent sale of a Russian missile defense system to Turkey that U.S. officials warn could compromise the American-made, state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jet.

The expedited Senate confirmation comes just one week after his nomination hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in which Mr. Esper fielded questions on Iran, emerging threats from China and Russia, and his record as a top executive for defense contractor Raytheon.

He told the panel the U.S. is not seeking war with Iran and said the Pentagon was still looking to diplomacy to deal with rising tensions between Tehran and U.S. allies.

Tuesday’s seal of approval by a 90-8 margin marks the end of a nearly eight-month period the Pentagon spent without a permanent leader after former Defense Secretary James N. Mattis abruptly resigned in December. The record delay in confirming a permanent defense secretary has sparked impatience among lawmakers who are eager to confirm a nominee at the Pentagon after seven months of “acting” leaders since Mr. Mattis’ abrupt departure.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat and a 2020 presidential contender, was one of eight senators who voted against Mr. Esper’s confirmation. She pressed him last week on potential conflicts of interest from his time in the defense industry.

Citing Pentagon legal advice, Mr. Esper refused to recuse himself from all discussions that involve Raytheon, a stance Ms. Warren called “outrageous.”

“If you cannot make those commitments to this committee, that means you should not be confirmed as secretary of defense,” she said.

Four other presidential hopefuls were among the small band of Democrats who opposed Mr. Esper: Sens. Kamala D. Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Cory A. Booker of New Jersey and Kristen Gillibrand of New York.

But the 55-year-old Mr. Esper, who served in the Army and National Guard for more than 20 years, received widespread bipartisan support both in the committee and on the Senate floor.

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the Armed Services Committee’s ranking Democrat, told The Washington Times that Mr. Esper’s confirmation is the “beginning of continuity and also stability.”

“There are also many, many other vacancies, so we still have a lot of work to do,” he said

“I think the vast majority of senators have high confidence in Esper,” added Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat. “He’s somebody who’s done a good job of giving a straight answers to questions.”

Mr. Esper saw combat with the Army in the 1991 Gulf War. He has also worked as a staffer on Capitol Hill, including a stint as policy director for the House Armed Services Committee.

In 2017, Mr. Trump nominated him to become secretary of the Army, a job he held until last month. In June, Mr. Esper became acting defense secretary after Mr. Trump’s first choice, Patrick M. Shanahan, withdrew citing family reasons.

Mr. Esper is expected to be sworn in in the coming days, and current acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer, will return to his role as secretary of the Navy.

