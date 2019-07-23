BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts attorney general’s office has opened an investigation into the trucking company that employed the driver charged in the deaths of seven people on motorcycles in New Hampshire.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Maura Healey confirmed Tuesday an investigation into Westfield Transport Inc., but couldn’t comment further because the probe is ongoing.

The driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in connection with the June 21 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.

Officials say Zhukovskyy’s license should have been suspended because of a May OUI arrest in Connecticut.

A man who answered a phone listing for Westfield Transport and did not identify himself said Tuesday the company does not exist anymore before hanging up. The owner previously said he is cooperating with investigators.

