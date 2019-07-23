A day ahead of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress, President Trump said his Democratic opponents “got nothing” in the years-long Russia investigation.

“Only 11 percent in a new poll favor the starting of this ridiculous impeachment hearing,” Mr. Trump told an audience of young conservatives in Washington. “They got nothing. They have no collusion.”

Two House committees will hear from Mr. Mueller on Wednesday, three months after his report was made public. Several committees are waging investigations that could lead to an impeachment effort.

The president pointed to the strong economy under his leadership and other achievements despite “this whole witch hunt” by congressional Democrats.

“Gee, let’s impeach the president,” Mr. Trump said sarcastically. “These people have gone totally crazy.”

