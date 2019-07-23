LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say the assistant police chief in North Las Vegas faces drunken driving and other charges after he was stopped while driving a pickup truck towing a trailer with a horse inside.
The Nevada Highway Patrol says an off-duty police officer reported seeing a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup and trailer weaving in traffic about 6 p.m. Sunday before troopers stopped the vehicle on a freeway southeast of downtown Las Vegas.
The NHP says the driver, 44-year-old Clinton Ryan of Las Vegas, refused a field sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, open container in a vehicle and failing to maintain a travel lane.
North Las Vegas city Chief of Staff Delen Goldberg says Ryan is on paid administrative leave pending a departmental investigation.
Court records were not immediately available and it wasn’t clear if Ryan has an attorney.
He has been a North Las Vegas police officer for 22 years, including stints as a supervisor in internal affairs and special operations.
