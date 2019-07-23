FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Tuesday that Russia is determined to interfere with U.S. elections despite efforts to deter them ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“The Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections through a foreign influence campaign,” Mr. Wray said during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Mr. Wray said the bureau has dedicated “significant resources” to combat Russian interference efforts, adding that he couldn’t think of any more weapons Congress could provide him.

Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, asked if U.S. efforts were enough to stop Russia’s election meddling.

“Everything we’ve done against Russia has not deterred them enough?” Mr. Graham asked. “All the sanctions, all the talk, they’re still at it?”

“Yes. My view is until they stop, they haven’t been deterred enough,” Mr. Wray responded.

Mr. Wray was among the U.S. intelligence officials who held a classified election security briefing with Congress last month.

