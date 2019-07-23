In a newly resurfaced video Tuesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib was shown being kicked out of a 2016 Trump rally, uncovering a bizarre origin story to the current feud between the two.

Before she entered Congress over two years later, Ms. Tlaib heckled Mr. Trump during an August 2016 campaign stop at the Detroit Economic Club.

Ms. Tlaib was dragged out of the audience after she and other protestors started yelling to be a better role model for children and to “give back the Purple Heart, you didn’t earn it,” referencing a Virginia veteran who gave then-presidential candidate Mr. Trump the medal as a token of appreciation.

In the video, Ms. Tlaib screams “you guys are crazy” as she’s dragged out of the booing audience. An unidentified man shouts at her “You’re an animal! Get a job!”

Since that rally, Ms. Tlaib has gotten a job as a congressional representative for Michigan and has recently been embroiled in a feud with Mr. Trump.

The president referenced the video in a Tuesday speech calling her a “crazed lunatic” and “not a sane person.”

“I watched her this morning, she’s vicious. She’s like a crazed lunatic. She’s screaming, this is before she got into Congress. Who elected her? she’s screaming like a total lunatic at one of our rallies. It’s like, I’m giving a little rally, and she starts screaming and this is not a sane person folks,” he said.

Ms. Tlaib quipped about the video resurfacing Monday, tweeting: “Breaking News: The rightwing discovered this weekend that I’ve been fighting Trump’s assault on the Constitution since 2016.”

The president and four congresswomen of color — Ms. Tlaib and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — have been feuding for over a week after the president said they should go back to their home countries if they dislike America so much.

Three were born in the U.S. and Ms. Omar, who was originally born in Somalia, has been a naturalized citizen for over two decades.

