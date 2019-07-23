Rep. Rashida Tlaib told a Detroit audience this week that “the rich” didn’t earn their wealth and need to have it funneled to others via her legislation.

The Michigan Democrat told the National National Association for the Advancement of Colored People convention this week that “wealthy individuals” are the target of her “BOOST Act” — Building Our Opportunities to Survive and Thrive — because their recent assets were acquired after the “GOP tax scam.”

“That’s what we do with our public dollars,” she said Monday. “We give it back to the people — the people that earned it.”

The Democrat’s comments also lambasted corporations.

“We’re going to go ahead and put [some of their tax returns] in the pockets of folks like everyday Americans,” she added.

Her legislation would redistribute roughly $6,000 to Americans making less than $100,000 per year.

.@RashidaTlaib at the #NAACPConvention on her “Boost Act”: I’m going to take money from the rich and “give it back to the people, those who earned it.” pic.twitter.com/P0e94sTu0O — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2019

