LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities are investigating if alcohol was a factor after a car struck a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle, causing the SUV to flip.
Nevada Highway Patrol says the trooper and the other driver were taken to a hospital for minor injuries after the early Tuesday crash near downtown Las Vegas.
Trooper Travis Smacka says a silver sedan driving west on Charleston Boulevard struck the trooper who was traveling north on Grand Central Parkway.
The police SUV landed on its roof near the intersection following the T-bone wreck.
Authorities have not released the names of the trooper or the driver.
