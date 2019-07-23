By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Tuesday, July 23, 2019

President Trump blasted Iran’s leadership Tuesday, saying “for religious people, they lie a lot.”

Mr. Trump was referring to Iran’s denial that the U.S. military shot down an Iranian drone last week. He made the comment at a conference of young conservatives in Washington.

“We did shoot down their drone,” Mr. Trump said.

He also challenged Iran’s claim that Tehran has arrested 17 American spies connected with the CIA.

“They make up stories,” he said. “I just say, for religious people, they lie a lot.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide