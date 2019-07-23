President Trump blasted Iran’s leadership Tuesday, saying “for religious people, they lie a lot.”

Mr. Trump was referring to Iran’s denial that the U.S. military shot down an Iranian drone last week. He made the comment at a conference of young conservatives in Washington.

“We did shoot down their drone,” Mr. Trump said.

He also challenged Iran’s claim that Tehran has arrested 17 American spies connected with the CIA.

“They make up stories,” he said. “I just say, for religious people, they lie a lot.”

