Tuesday, July 23, 2019

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Police say a Mandan woman could be charged with trespassing for jumping a protective fence at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck.

Authorities say the 18-year-old woman scaled a fence at the monkey exhibit and touched one of the animals. She posted a selfie on social media.

Police say the Bismarck city attorney is reviewing the case.

