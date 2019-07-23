BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Police say a Mandan woman could be charged with trespassing for jumping a protective fence at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck.
Authorities say the 18-year-old woman scaled a fence at the monkey exhibit and touched one of the animals. She posted a selfie on social media.
Police say the Bismarck city attorney is reviewing the case.
