Tuesday, July 23, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police say a 47-year-old woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a north Tulsa convenience store.

Police say officers investigating a report of a shooting about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday found Seconda Boyd in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Boyd was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police have announced no arrests and say witness statements have been conflicting.

