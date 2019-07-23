ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Albuquerque woman faces 30 years in prison for convictions for second-degree murder and other crimes stemming from the killing of her mother-in-law.
KOB-TV reports that Alissa Bickett was sentenced Tuesday in the 2018 killing of 65-year-old Marilyn Gandert whose stabbed and beaten body was found on a secluded road in Sandoval County.
Two other people have been convicted in the case. One is serving a prison term and the other awaits sentencing.
Authorities say Gandert had evicted the three for not paying rent.
