FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said Tuesday the bureau has more than 1,000 open investigations into Chinese efforts to steal U.S. businesses’ confidential intellectual property.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mr. Wray said China poses a bigger threat than Russia to the U.S.

China is trying to “steal their way up the economic ladder at our expense,” he told the lawmakers.

Over the past two years, the FBI, Justice Department and White House have accused the Chinese government of plotting to steal both U.S. government-funded research and private businesses’ intellectual property.

