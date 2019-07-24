WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A 19-year-old and three 18-year-olds who are accused of raping a woman in May have been indicted by a Kentucky grand jury.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 18-year-olds Ronald Leas, Ryan Davis, Michael Davis and 19-year-old Benjamin Brock were all indicted Monday on charges of rape and video voyeurism.

The indictment says the group is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female while she was physically helpless and recorded the act.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird says the female victim was incapacitated by alcohol. He says police have the video recording.

Leas and Ryan Davis were later accused of tampering with a witness after they allegedly went to the victim’s workplace. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says his office is not pursuing that charge.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

