Andy Murray is returning to D.C. for competitive tennis, but rather than playing in the Citi Open singles bracket, he has signed up to compete in the men’s doubles competition with his brother Jamie.

The former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion from Scotland is the latest addition to the lineup at the Citi Open, which runs from July 27 to Aug. 4 in Rock Creek Park in Northwest Washington. The main draw begins July 29.

“I’m obviously very excited to be on the court with (Jamie) and also to go back to Washington,” Murray said, via a press release. “It’s a city I’ve always enjoyed visiting so it should be fun. I’m hoping to have a good summer over in the States, keep progressing physically and hopefully get back on the singles court soon.”

When Murray played in the 2018 Citi Open singles bracket, it was just his third event since a 2017 hip surgery. He advanced to the quarterfinal but withdrew, citing exhaustion; his Round of 16 win had concluded past 3 a.m.

Since then, Murray has continued struggling with his health. He actually announced in January that he would have to retire from professional tennis due to his hip pain, but then he underwent a second surgery later that month to pursue a full comeback.

Murray, 32, played gentlemen’s and mixed doubles at Wimbledon earlier this month, pairing with Serena Williams in the latter competition.

Jamie Murray is ranked No. 8 in the world in doubles and has won six Grand Slams in doubles competitions. The brothers will play together for the first time since 2016.

Last week, Citi Open organizers announced 15-year-old Coco Gauff, who became a sensation at Wimbledon by upsetting Venus Williams and advancing to the Round of 16, signed up for a spot in the qualifying tournament for women’s singles. If she is accepted into the qualifier and wins two matches, she will grab a spot in the main draw.

