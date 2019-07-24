The Senate confirmed Brian C. Buescher to a federal judgeship in Nebraska, over the objection of Democrats who’d peppered him with questions about his membership in the Catholic fraternal group Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Buescher was confirmed on a 51-40 vote.

During his confirmation hearing last year Sen. Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Democrat, and Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, quizzed him about his membership in the Catholic organization, wondering whether it would prevent him from ruling fairly on cases involving abortion and LGBT rights.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, accused opponents of “anti-Catholic bigotry.”

He said a senator who took an oath to defend the Constitution asked the nominee to resign as a member of the Knights of Columbus.

“The implication in these question is really straightforward, it is that Brian’s religious beliefs, and his affiliation with this Catholic religious fraternal organization, might make him unfit for service. Let’s put it bluntly: This was plain, unadulterated anti-Catholic bigotry,” Mr. Sasse said.

The vote on Mr. Buescher broke along strict party lines.

Also Wednesday, senators voted 54-37 to confirm Wendy Williams Berger to a seat on the Middle District of Florida.

Mr. Trump has appointed 86 district court judges since taking office.

