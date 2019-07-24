Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker on Wednesday said he would have sought charges against the officer accused of killing Eric Garner in 2014, after federal prosecutors recently announced they wouldn’t pursue federal civil rights charges.

“Eric Garner was selling loose cigarettes, and yet he was suddenly put into a chokehold and killed, so yes, I would have brought charges,” Mr. Booker said at a presidential forum at the NAACP’s annual convention in Detroit.

“But this is what we have to understand: for every video that we see, there are thousands of instances that we don’t,” he said. “For every name that we know, there are thousands of others that we don’t know. The critical key for the next president is to have a Department of Justice not like this president, who is pulling back investigations and consent decrees on police departments.”

He called for a Justice Department “actively working” to stop the oppression of poor and minority communities.

Mr. Booker had previously written to Attorney General William Barr asking him to explain the “disturbing decision” not to bring federal civil rights charges against Officer Daniel Pantaleo.

Garner died after the officer had placed him in a chokehold, and his death has been used as a major rallying cry by the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2014, a grand jury had already declined to bring local criminal charges against the officer.

