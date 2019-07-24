Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday compared the Democrat’s hunt for collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign to the search for the mythical Loch Ness Monster.

“Like the Loch Ness Monster, they insist it is there even though no one can find it,” the California Republican said in opening remarks before former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony.

Mr. Nunes, California, said Democrats keep moving the goal posts, promising that Mr. Mueller would find collusion. When his 22-month probe came up empty, they then insisted it would appear in his report, Mr. Nunes said.

He said Democrats were next pinning their hopes on Mr. Mueller’s testimony, but warned they would come up empty.

Mr. Nunes said the hearing was the “last gasp of the Russian collusion conspiracy theory.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.