Hours before former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies about his report, President Trump this week decried the last-minute decision to swear in Mr. Mueller’s long-time aide in case he needs to provide testimony.

News broke Tuesday evening that his decade-long aide Aaron Zebley will join Mr. Mueller during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing, which Mr. Trump was not excited about.

“Just got back only to hear of a last minute change allowing a Never Trumper attorney to help Robert Mueller with his testimony before Congress tomorrow. What a disgrace to our system. Never heard of this before. VERY UNFAIR, SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED. A rigged Witch Hunt,” he tweeted.

Hours later, the president wrote: “So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers. What’s this all about? His lawyer represented the “basement server guy” who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt!”

The next morning, Mr. Trump continued slamming the decision to include Mr. Zebley, saying he “never” would have agreed to it.

“It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers. This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Mueller will testify in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees Wednesday about his report into 2016 election interference and accusations of the president and his team obstructing justice.

