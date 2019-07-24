President Trump said he and Republicans had “a very good day,” hours after special counsel Robert Mueller finished his testimony to two House committees.

“We had a very good day today, the Republican Party,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “There was no defense of what Robert Mueller was trying to defend. … There was no defense to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt.”

“Today proved a lot to everybody,” the president said.

Asked about the fact Mr. Mueller did not exonerate him, Mr. Trump said the special counsel “didn’t have a right to exonerate.”

The president said of the special counsel’s five hours of testimony, “Robert Mueller did a poor job.” But he said Mr. Mueller didn’t have much to work with, because the accusations of collusion with Russia were baseless from the start.

Mr. Trump said the testimony was widely criticized as a “disaster” for Democrats, even on two “nauseating” television networks.

“It was one of the worst performances in the history of our country,” the president said.

