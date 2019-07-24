Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 presidential candidate, doubled down Wednesday at the annual NAACP conference on her calls for Congress to begin the impeachment process against President Trump, saying Democrats must rise above politics and make it clear that no one is above the law.

The Massachusetts Democrat made the comments a day after the NAACP delegates unanimously passed a resolution calling for the impeachment of Mr. Trump — putting additional public pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats who have refused to jump aboard the impeachment bandwagon.

“I understand that there are people who for political reasons say it is not where we want to be, but my view [is] some things are above politics and one of them is our constitutional responsibilities to do what is right and the responsibility of Congress of the United States of America when a president breaks the law is to bring impeachment charges against that president,” Ms. Warren said, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Ms. Warren, the first major presidential contender to fully embrace the push for impeachment, said she understands the effort could die in the GOP-controlled Senate, but she said it is still important to force elected leaders to take a public stand.

“This is a moment in history and every single member of Congress should be called upon to vote and then to live with that vote for the rest of their lives,” she said.

Ms. Warren is among 10 candidates running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination who are slated to appear at the 110th annual NAACP convention in Detroit.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.