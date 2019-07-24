Health officials are investigating a significant increase in cases of a specific intestinal illness in Northern Virginia, the District and Maryland.

The Virginia Department of Health said 15 cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by microparasites, have been reported in the region this year, compared to eight cases last year.

In addition, 40 people from two large businesses in Northern Virginia are suspected of having cyclosporiasis, according to a state Health Department press release.

“D.C. has also seen an increase in cases [of cyclosporiasis], one of which is connected to the Virginia outbreak,” said Allison Reeves, a public information officer for the D.C. Department of Health.

The city’s Health Department reported 14 confirmed cases of the illness this year, compared to eight cases last year.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Department of Health said that 42 confirmed cases of the illness have been reported this year, 37 of which were reported in the last two weeks.

“This is part of an overall recent rise in cyclosporiasis cases in other parts of the U.S.,” spokeswoman Maureen C. Regan said in an email.

Cyclosporiasis commonly causes diarrhea, loss of appetite, fatigue and weight loss as well as vomiting and flu-like symptoms.

Often seen in tropical climates, the illness is spread through consuming food or water contaminated with feces that contains the cyclospora parasite and typically is not spread from person-to-person contact.

“With cyclospora, because the incubation period is longer than some gastrointestinal illnesses, it can take a little bit longer,” to identify the source of contamination, said Katherine McCombs, a food-borne disease coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health.

It takes about one to two weeks from the time people are exposed to the time they might experience symptoms, Ms. McCombs said.

By the time infected persons visit the doctor and get tested, they might not remember what they had eaten three weeks ago that could have affected them, which makes it challenging for the Health Department to identify the source, she said.

Health departments in Virginia, the District and Maryland are coordinating efforts with federal health officials to address the spread of the illness.

“Disease outbreak investigations typically include interviewing people diagnosed with the disease to identify common exposures, conducting surveillance to identify additional cases and implementing control and prevention measures. To date, no specific source for these cases has been identified,” said Ms. Regan.

Past outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to a variety of imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, arugula, snow peas, mesclun lettuce, and cilantro, according to the release.

Of the last 39 outbreaks in the United States, none have been associated with commercially frozen or canned products.

Ms. McCombs noted that cyclosporiasis is cyclical in that more cases are often seen in the summer; however, more cases have been reported this summer than in previous years throughout the state and across the country.

Northern Virginia health districts participating in the investigation include the city of Alexandria and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William.

To avoid contamination, health officials recommend washing the hands before eating and after using the bathroom, as well as washing all produce.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of cyclosporiasis can be tested by a health care provider and receive treatment.

