House Democrats voted Wednesday to shore up their subpoena powers against President Trump, approving a resolution saying the entire chamber backs chairmen who have issued subpoenas seeking tax or financial information from the president and his family.

Democrats said they were trying to head off a legal argument the president’s team has made about the validity of subpoenas. Trump lawyers suggested that since the subpoenas came from committees rather than the whole House, they didn’t carry full force.

The resolution was adopted as part of a vote on rules of debate on other bills.

Earlier this month, Judge Neomi Rao, who was part of a panel overseeing the legal battle between the administration and the Oversight Committee for the Mazars documents, suggested that the subpoena might not be valid without the House specifically taking action.

Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said the House wanted to clear up any confusion around the authority of subpoenas.

“There was some question in the courts if that had to be specifically authorized so we’re doing that,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.