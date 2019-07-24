A lawyer for President Trump said former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday proves that “this case is closed.”

“The American people understand that this issue is over,” attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement.Mr. Mueller told House lawmakers that his two-year investigation didn’t find evidence of collaboration between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016. He also said his findings did not exonerate the president of possible obstruction of justice.

“This morning’s testimony exposed the troubling deficiencies of the special counsel’s investigation,” Mr. Sekulow said. “The testimony revealed that this probe was conducted by a small group of politically biased prosecutors who, as hard as they try, were unable to establish either obstruction, conspiracy or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

He added, “It’s also clear that the special counsel conducted his two-year investigation unimpeded.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted before Mr. Mueller’s appearance with the House Intelligence Committee: “The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats. Expect more of the same in the second half.”

And former White House aide Sebastian Gorka tweeted that Mr. Mueller’s testimony destroyed Democratic dreams of impeachment.

Trump confidante Rudy Giuliani suggested it’s now time to probe Mr. Mueller’s team.

My co-counsel I were encouraging people to tell the truth. And it was true…no collusion. Mueller’s Angry Dems were pressuring them to lie,eg.,indicted oligarch Firtash,Manafort,Corsi. Plenty of proof. Hopefully this will accelerate the investigation of the dirty investigators. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 24, 2019

