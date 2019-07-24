Jeffrey Epstein was found injured in his New York City jail cell Wednesday night, NBC News reported.

Mr. Epstein, a wealthy, politically-connected financier and convicted sex offender, was found semi-conscious and in the fetal position with marks on his neck, the report said, and the incident is under investigation.

Two sources told NBC News that Mr. Epstein may have tried to hang himself, while a third source cautioned that his injuries were not serious and that the incident may have been part of an effort to obtain a transfer.

A fourth source said that an assault has not been ruled out, and that an inmate was questioned.

That inmate, Nicholas Tartaglione — a former Orange County, California, police officer accused of killing four men in a cocaine-distribution conspiracy — denied involvement, the report said.

Mr. Epstein, who is being held at Metropolitan Correctional Center, is now on suicide watch, sources told NBC News.

Mr. Epstein, 66, faces new federal sex trafficking charges in New York and has pleaded not guilty.

In a filing made public Tuesday, Epstein said he wanted the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to reverse U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman’s conclusion that he remain jailed because he is a danger to the community and a flight risk partly because of his great wealth.

• This article is based in part on wire-service reports.





