Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden defended his record on civil rights, saying former President Barack Obama would have never tapped him as his right-hand man if the record in U.S. Senate was bad as his critics make it out to be.

Mr. Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate, said that no progress is going to be made as long as President Trump is in charge and also said that his critics have attacked the same record on criminal justice that Mr. Obama’s team signed off on.

“I doubt he would have picked me if this accusation about me being wrong on civil rights is correct,” Mr. Biden said at the NAACP annual conference.

Mr. Biden has faced mounting scrutiny over the chief role he played in passing the 1994 Crime Bill that his critics have blamed for high incarceration rates.

“We had a giant epidemic in America of violence — particularly in African American communities,” he said, adding the law was supported by a majority of the Congressional Black Caucus and numerous black mayors.

He noted the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who sat in the audience, opposed the law.

Mr. Biden said the problem is that Democrats were unable to revisit the law’s shortcomings after the party lost control of Congress in the 1996 election, and that now is the time to address the problems in the system.

“I think we should shift the whole focus in terms of what we are doing from incarceration to rehabilitation,” the former vice president said.

Mr. Biden said people charged with low-level drug crimes should not be put in jail and that more focus should be placed on educating people in prison and getting them more prepared for returning to their communities from prison.

“When we let someone out of prison, we want them to get engaged in the community — don’t just give them 25 bucks and a bus ticket,” he said.

